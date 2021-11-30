CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: 33 Lakh OMR Sheets Checked, Answer Keys Uploaded

CBSE Board exams commenced from today

More than 21 lakh students appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 Social Science exam for Class 10 and about 12 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exam conducted for 13 subjects on Tuesday. As per CBSE, 33 lakh OMR sheets of all students have been checked and schools have uploaded the OMR sheets and Class 10 and 12 answer keys on the link provided by CBSE.

CBSE term 1 exam was conducted at 13,357 examination centres in India and Abroad. CBSE also conducted three mock tests to ensure smooth conduct of the term 1 examination in all centres. CBSE said that students and schools have said that CBSE Class 10 and 12 question papers were 'balanced one'.

CBSE said in a communique: “Today, CBSE has conducted the Examination of Social Science of Class X and 13 subjects of class XII. In Social Science, more than 21 lakhs candidates and in Class XII about 12 lakhs candidates appeared in the Examinations from 13357 Examination Centres in India and Abroad.”

“Examination was conducted successfully across the globe. CBSE has conducted 03 Mock Tests for the successful conduct of these examinations with the examination centres. Another important feature of the examinations is that all the OMRs of 33 Lakh candidates of Class X and Class XII were checked today itself and correct options have been uploaded by the schools in the link provided by the CBSE. Question Papers are reported to be balanced one by the students and schools,” CBSE added further.

CBSE term 1 major paper for Class 12 will begin from tomorrow onwards.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper was reviewed r as moderate and balanced by the students and teachers. Some questions were found to be twisted. Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said that the candidates who appeared in the exam mentioned that some questions were a bit twisted, but overall it was a moderate paper. "The paper was balanced. Question number 40 in the paper had same choices," the principal said.