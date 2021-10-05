CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Know About Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern, Sample Papers
CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers: CBSE has released the Term 1 Class 10 sample papers. With the help of CBSE Class 10 Term 1 sample papers, students can check the type of questions asked in the board exams and the weightage of questions from each topic.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 sample papers along with the marking schemes. The CBSE term 1 Class 10 sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exams. Students can download the Term 1 CBSE Board exam Class 10 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.
The Class 10 Social Science Term 1 sample papers includes the chapters and units that are to be covered in term 1. The Board has also released the evaluation scheme as per the revised exam pattern. In a first, the CBSE will conduct board exams in two terms—term 1 and term 2.
CBSE Term 1 Social Science: Exam Pattern
- The CBSE Term 1 Social Science question paper contains four sections.
- From Section A’s 24 questions, any 20 questions will be required to be answered.
- Section B has 22 questions, out of which students will be required to attempt any 18 questions.
- Out of the 12 case-based questions in Section C, only 10 questions will have to be attempted.
- Section D contains 2 map-based questions.
- All questions carry equal marks.
- There is no negative marking
CBSE Social Science Class 10 Term 1 Sample Paper: Direct Link
CBSE Term 1 board exam 2021-22 will be held in November or December 2021 within a period of 4-8 weeks. The CBSE term 1 question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and the examination will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes.