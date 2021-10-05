CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Know About Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern, Sample Papers

CBSE Term 1 Social Science sample paper, exam pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 sample papers along with the marking schemes. The CBSE term 1 Class 10 sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exams. Students can download the Term 1 CBSE Board exam Class 10 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

The Class 10 Social Science Term 1 sample papers includes the chapters and units that are to be covered in term 1. The Board has also released the evaluation scheme as per the revised exam pattern. In a first, the CBSE will conduct board exams in two terms—term 1 and term 2.

CBSE Term 1 Social Science: Exam Pattern

The CBSE Term 1 Social Science question paper contains four sections.

From Section A’s 24 questions, any 20 questions will be required to be answered.

Section B has 22 questions, out of which students will be required to attempt any 18 questions.

Out of the 12 case-based questions in Section C, only 10 questions will have to be attempted.

Section D contains 2 map-based questions.

All questions carry equal marks.

There is no negative marking

CBSE Social Science Class 10 Term 1 Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Term 1 board exam 2021-22 will be held in November or December 2021 within a period of 4-8 weeks. The CBSE term 1 question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and the examination will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes.