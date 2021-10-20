  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Board To Allow Students Change Exam City

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Board To Allow Students Change Exam City

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on October 20 said it will allow students to change exam centre city for the upcoming term 1 board exams.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 20, 2021 3:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Reduced Exam Duration, Objective Questions: School Principals Hail CBSE's New Board Exam Format
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 (OUT) Live: Class 10 Exam From Nov 30; Class 12 From Dec 1
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022: Five Things That Will Be New
CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Exam From December 1; Check Complete Schedule
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam From November 30; Date Sheet Released
CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Term 1 Time Table For Class 10, 12 Today
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Board To Allow Students Change Exam City
CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 is scheduled for November-December 2022 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on October 20 said it will allow students to change exam centre city for the upcoming term 1 board exams. It has come to the board’s notice that some students are not in the same city where their school is located and they will be allowed to make requests through the school to change the exam centre city, an official statement said.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

RecommendedExplore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

“All students and schools are requested to stay in touch with the CBSE’s website. As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within the schedule which will be of short duration,” the board said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE will provide instructions for schools on how to forward the requests made by students online, it said.

No request for changing examination city after the schedule will be accepted, the CBSE said.

The CBSE is conducting the 2021-22 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 board exams are scheduled for November-December and Term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April.

The board has also divided the subjects into two groups – minor and major. Date sheets of major papers have been released. The board will send time tables for minor papers directly to schools.

Major papers for Class 10 will begin on November 30 and continue till December 11. For Class 12 students, papers will be conducted from December 1 to December 22.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Guwahati Launches BTech In Data Science, Artificial Intelligence: Admission Via JEE Advanced Counselling
IIT Guwahati Launches BTech In Data Science, Artificial Intelligence: Admission Via JEE Advanced Counselling
IIT JAM 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes
IIT JAM 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes
Last Date To Complete INI CET 2022 Registration, Upload Documents Today
Last Date To Complete INI CET 2022 Registration, Upload Documents Today
MHT CET PCM, PCB Result Today? Here's What We Know
MHT CET PCM, PCB Result Today? Here's What We Know
Colleges, Universities Resume Physical Classes In Maharashtra
Colleges, Universities Resume Physical Classes In Maharashtra
.......................... Advertisement ..........................