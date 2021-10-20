CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Board To Allow Students Change Exam City

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 is scheduled for November-December 2022 (representational)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on October 20 said it will allow students to change exam centre city for the upcoming term 1 board exams. It has come to the board’s notice that some students are not in the same city where their school is located and they will be allowed to make requests through the school to change the exam centre city, an official statement said.

“All students and schools are requested to stay in touch with the CBSE’s website. As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within the schedule which will be of short duration,” the board said.

CBSE will provide instructions for schools on how to forward the requests made by students online, it said.

No request for changing examination city after the schedule will be accepted, the CBSE said.

The CBSE is conducting the 2021-22 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 board exams are scheduled for November-December and Term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April.

The board has also divided the subjects into two groups – minor and major. Date sheets of major papers have been released. The board will send time tables for minor papers directly to schools.

Major papers for Class 10 will begin on November 30 and continue till December 11. For Class 12 students, papers will be conducted from December 1 to December 22.