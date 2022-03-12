CBSE 12th Result 2021 When? Term 1 Result Release Date And Time Update

CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2021 will be declared soon (representational)

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the term 1 results for Class 10 board exams, the CBSE Class 12 students can expect the their results soon, may be this week. When asked about the CBSE 12th term 1 result date, the CBSE official Rama Sharma said, "will inform." Earlier, a board official said that both class 12 results will be announced this week.

The CBSE 10th term 1 result has been released on Friday, March 11. In an unprecedented move, the board has sent the CBSE 10th term 1 marksheets to the respective school over email.

"Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools," the CBSE spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the Class 12 term 2 exam date sheet. The board which is conducting a two-term exam will hold the second term exam from April 26 to June 15, 2022. The term 2 CBSE exams will be held from 10:30 am.

The first day of CBSE Class 12 exam will begin with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers and end with the Psychology paper. While most of the papers including Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Hindi, Sociology and Chemistry will be held during 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, while most others including Marketing and Business Administration will be held from 10:30 am to 12 noon. Students will be provided with 15 minutes of reading time.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.