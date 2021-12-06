  • Home
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 mathematics paper today from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 6, 2021 8:04 am IST

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Exam Today; Guidelines, Marking Scheme Here
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 mathematics paper today from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre at 11 am. Students can refer to the CBSE admit card to check the examination centre and reporting time.

As per the CBSE Class 12 maths sample paper, there will be three sections – A, B and C and to attempt all three sections is compulsory.

Section A and B will have 20 multiple choice questions in which students will be required to attempt 16 questions from both sections. In section C, there will be 10 questions and to attempt eight questions will be mandatory. There will be a total of 40 questions in the paper and each will be of one mark.

There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

CBSE OMR sheet has space for 60 questions and students will have to fill the answers in correct serial only. For instance, if you are attending third question, fill in the answer in the third column only.

Students will be required to darken the circles on the OMR sheet and fill in the correct answer in the box. CBSE will consider the option written in the box only.

As per the CBSE’s COVID-19 guidelines, students will be required to follow social distancing, wear mask, use sanitiser among other guidelines as mentioned on the CBSE admit card.

