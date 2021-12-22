  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021 Today; Checklist For Students

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021 Today; Checklist For Students

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam: Students will have to reach the exam centre by 10:45 am. Class 12th term 1 exams will conclude today with the Home Science paper.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 8:20 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices Exams End; Paper Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Paper Analysis 2021: 'Balanced Paper, Few Errors Observed'
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2021: 'Paper Was Scoring, Errors In Few Questions'
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices Exams Today; Guidelines, Sample Papers
CBSE Class 12 History Term Paper 2021 LIVE: Exam Ends; Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021 Today; Checklist For Students
CBSE term 1 Class 12th Home Science exam today
New Delhi:

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Home Science exam on Wednesday (December 22). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall. The Home Science exam will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Home Science exam on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit an OMR sheet at 1 pm.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021: Important Exam Centre Guidelines

Students will have to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited.

Students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box.

Students are required to provide school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the answer booklet.

Students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.

Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the exam centre.

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Explore Faculty Rotation For Similar Quality Of Education, Services At All AIIMS Centres: Panel To Centre
Explore Faculty Rotation For Similar Quality Of Education, Services At All AIIMS Centres: Panel To Centre
Ambedkar University Delhi: Over 1000 Students Awarded Degrees At 10th Convocation
Ambedkar University Delhi: Over 1000 Students Awarded Degrees At 10th Convocation
NEP 2020 A Well-Planned Roadmap To Nurture Young Talent: President Ram Nath Kovind
NEP 2020 A Well-Planned Roadmap To Nurture Young Talent: President Ram Nath Kovind
WBJEE 2022 Application Process Dates Revised, Check Schedule
WBJEE 2022 Application Process Dates Revised, Check Schedule
CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................