CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow; Sample Question, Paper Pattern

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 12 Chemistry: The Class 12 Chemistry question paper will contain three sections. All the sections will be compulsory.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 13, 2021 11:03 am IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Chemistry paper tomorrow, December 14. As a first, CBSE is holding the exams in two terms this year and the first term exams are being held for 50 per cent of rationalised syllabus. As per the CBSE Chemistry paper pattern, the exams in term 1 will be held for 90 minutes for a total of 40 marks.

Question papers in the term 1 exams, will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The term 1 CBSE exams for Class 12 has started on December 1 and will continue till December 22.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

The Class 12 Chemistry question paper will contain three sections. All the sections will be compulsory. While Section A and Section B will contain 25 and 24 questions respectively, Section C will only have six questions. As per the CBSE Chemistry sample paper class 12 2021 with solution, only 20 questions each will have to answered from Sections A, B and from Section C, five.

All questions will carry equal marks in the Mathematics paper and there will not be any provision of negative marks.

Chemistry Sample Paper Class 12 2021 With Solution: Direct Link

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme: Direct Link

CBSE Chemistry Class 12 Question Bank: Direct Link

