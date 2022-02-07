CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result Date: Here’s What Board Official Said

  • Home
The CBSE Class 10th, 12th results will be released on the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in. Read on to find out what the official has said about the CBSE term 1 result date.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 6:36 pm IST

CBSE term 1 result expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results are expected to be declared soon. Although the CBSE 10th and 12th result date and time have not been announced yet, board’s Spokesperson Rama Sharma today replying to queries on result date said, “will let you all know when confirmed”. When declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results may also be available via SMS, details of which will be announced on the result day.

The CBSE term 1 result which is due to be released soon for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams.

CBSE Term 1 Result Evaluation Criteria

The CBSE term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be marked failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams

Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks

This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card

The students will not receive their marksheets this time, however, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
