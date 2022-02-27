  • Home
CBSE Results 2022: Answering a question about results date, Rama Sharma, Spokesperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education said there is no update on term 1 results as of now. However, another official hinted at the possibility of declaring the results in March, or together with term 2.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 27, 2022 5:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE term 1 result 2021-22 date and time: Here's what officials said (representational)
CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Results: As lakhs of CBSE students prepare for term 2 board exams scheduled for April, no announcement has been made regarding results of term 1 exams that they took in November-December last year. Officials of the board today shared some information regarding Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results. Answering a question about results date, Rama Sharma, Spokesperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said there is no update on term 1 results as of now.

However, another official hinted at the possibility of declaring the results in March, or together with term 2.

"The board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be soon," the official said.

Earlier, officials said results will likely be declared in February, but no information has been shared regarding the delay.

The board, meanwhile, has shared a notification regarding term 2 exams, saying the papers will begin on April 26 and the detailed date sheet will be out soon on cbse.nic.in. Practical exams are from March 2.

The term 1 mark sheets will mention only marks secured by students and the final result cum mark sheets after term 2 will include details like pass and fail status.

In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Once announced, the students can check the Class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12
