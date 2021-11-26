CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Updates On Guidelines For Students, Sample Papers, OMR Sheets

CBSE Term 1 exams for majpr papers, updates on sample papers, OMR sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 exams will begin the major papers for Class 10 and Class 12 from next week. While the exams for the CBSE minor papers have already started from November 16 for Class 12 and from November 17 for Class 10. In the first term CBSE board exams, students will be asked only objective-type questions and will have to be answered in OMR sheets.

As per the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions. The duration of the CBSE board 2022 exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus.

The CBSE Term 1 sample papers for the 2021-22 board exams have been released along with the marking schemes. The CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exams.

Students will be required to use a blue or black ball point pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. In case students darken the wrong circle in the OMR sheet, they can fill-in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the four circles. Students will be required to write the correct option that is A,B,C or D in the box. CBSE will consider the answer filled in the boxes as the final answer.

For students participating in international or national sports events and international olympiads and who miss the term 1 board exams, the board will conduct special exams at a later date. For students who test positive for Covid during the examinations and cannot take the Term 1 exams, the final result will be based on Term 2 exams.