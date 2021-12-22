CBSE Term 1 Major Exams End; Details On Classes 10, 12 Result, Term 2 Board Exams

CBSE Term 1 major paper ends today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 major exams ended today. CBSE will not declare pass or fail status for the term 1 examination. The board will give marks which will be added to the marks score in CBSE Term 2 examination to obtain the final result. CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 1 examination was conducted in an OMR sheet and the questions were objective type. CBSE evaluates the OMR sheets and gives marks to the students. The OMR sheets were uploaded on the CBSE portal but after a new CBSE circular the OMR sheets were sent to the concerned CBSE authorities.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22

CBSE conducted the term 1 examination on the basis of 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus and the CBSE Term 2 syllabus will cover the remaining 50 per cent syllabus. The board has already shared the board exam syllabus on the official website– cbseacademic.nic.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Term 2 Exam Details

CBSE Term 2 examination will be conducted between March and April depending upon the pertaining pandemic situation at that time. Term 2 exam question paper will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours. The remaining 50 per cent of rationalised syllabus will be covered in the term 2 exams.

CBSE Term 1 Result

As per the CBSE board exam guidelines, the board will check the OMR sheets through a computer and will share the marks. However, no student will be declared as pass or fail in term 1 exam. The board said to consider the feedback of subject experts before preparing the CBSE term1 result. CBSE also said that there will be no provision of rechecking the copies as the OMR sheets will be checked through a computerised system.

How Will CBSE Calculate Board exam result 2022?

CBSE will calculate Class 10, 12 board exam 2022 results by adding the scores of CBSE Term 1 exam and CBSE Term 2 exam. The final result will be the board exam result. However, the board said to consider the marks obtained in term 1 exam as final if the term 2 exams are cancelled due to Covid situations like previous year.