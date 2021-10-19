CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022: Five Things That Will Be New

CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 date sheet released

CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be conducted in November-December, 2021. The exam will have objective-type questions and students will have to record their answers in OMR sheets. The board on Monday released the date sheets for major subjects according to which Class 10 exams will begin on November 30 and end on December 11. Class 12 exams will take place from December 1 to December 22.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here Recommended: Explore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

Minor subject exams will be conducted by schools. For Class 10, minor papers will begin on November 17 and for Class 12, exams will begin on November 17.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360