CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022: Five Things That Will Be New
CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be conducted in November-December, 2021. The board on Monday released the date sheets for major subjects.
CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be conducted in November-December, 2021. The exam will have objective-type questions and students will have to record their answers in OMR sheets. The board on Monday released the date sheets for major subjects according to which Class 10 exams will begin on November 30 and end on December 11. Class 12 exams will take place from December 1 to December 22.
Minor subject exams will be conducted by schools. For Class 10, minor papers will begin on November 17 and for Class 12, exams will begin on November 17.
CBSE has divided Class 10 and Class 12 subjects into two groups - minor and major. Major papers will be conducted by the board and the date sheet has been released. However, the date sheet for the minor papers will be sent directly to the schools. They will be responsible for holding minor subject exams using question papers provided by the board.
Keeping in view the winter season, the exams will begin at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am. Students will get 20 minutes to read question papers.
CBSE will not announce results in the form of scorecards at the end of term 1 exams. Students will not be placed in pass, compartment or essential repeat categories at the end of term 1 exam. The final result will be announced after term 2 exams.
Term 2 exams will have both objective and subjective type questions but term 1 exam will have only objective type questions. Students will have to record their responses in OMR sheets that will be uploaded on the board’s website by schools.
After announcing board exam dates, CBSE's controller of examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj said for most of the students, the board is likely to assign their own schools as exam centres. Exam centres will be sanitised before exams are held.