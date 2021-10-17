CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Tomorrow; Download Sample Paper, Syllabus

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE board exam 2022 term 1 date sheet tomorrow at cbse.gov.in (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam 2022 date sheet tomorrow, October 18. The date sheet will be available at cbse.gov.in. CBSE term 1 board exam is scheduled for November-December, 2021 and term 2 board exam will be conducted in March-April 2022. In the first term exams, students will be asked only objective-type questions and in term 2, both objective and subjective-type questions will be asked.

The CBSE said it has divided subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 as minor and major.

CBSE conducts board exams for a total of 189 papers. The exams take around 40-45 days to complete, if conducted at one go. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, the subjects have been divided into two groups, the CBSE said.

The CBSE will first conduct board exams for the minor subjects, followed by the major subjects, it added.

“As major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, hence exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheets as done earlier. Regarding minor subjects, CBSE will make group of schools offering these subjects and thus more than one paper will be conducted by CBSE in the schools on a day,” the board said.

Students preparing for the board exam should download the rationalised syllabus and sample question papers from the CBSE academic website.

In 2021, the CBSE had to cancel both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and declare results using an alternative method, as conducting exams was not feasible amid the second wave of COVID-19.

To avoid such a situation again the CBSE has divided the 2021-22 board exam into two terms.

Many state boards have already decided to follow the CBSE model.