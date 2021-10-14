CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet On October 18; Subjects Divided As Minor, Major

CBSE term 1 date sheet on October 18

CBSE board exam 2022: Date sheets for term 1 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be released on October 18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said. The exams will take place in November-December, 2021. This will be an objective-type exam and each will have a duration of 90 minutes, the board said.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here Recommended: Explore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

To avoid learning loss of students, the board has also decided to divide subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 into two groups – minor and major subjects.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE board exams are conducted for 189 papers. The board said if it conducts exams for all subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 at one go, it will take 40-45 days to complete. The board will first conduct board exams for the minor subjects, followed by the major subjects.

“As major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, hence exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheets as done earlier. Regarding minor subjects, CBSE will make group of schools offering these subjects and thus more than one paper will be conducted by CBSE in the schools on a day,” the board said.

Term 2 exams will be conducted in March-April, 2022. The second term papers will have both objective and subjective questions.

For the previous batch of students, the CBSE had to cancel both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and declare results using an alternative method, as conducting exams was not feasible amid the second wave of COVID-19.

To avoid such a situation again, and to have at least one board-conducted exam at the end of the academic year, the CBSE has divided the 2021-22 board exam into two terms.

Many state boards have already decided to follow the CBSE model for their students.