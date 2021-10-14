Not decided yet: CBSE official on term 1 board exam 2022 dates (representational)

CBSE board exam 2022 term 1: Date sheet of the term 1 board exam to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not been released yet, but it is expected soon, an official from the board said. For the 2022 batch, the central board has decided to hold Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 is scheduled for November-December, 2021, and the term 2 exam will be held between March and April 2022.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

According to some recent reports, term 1 board exams are likely to begin on November 15, with exams for Skills Education subjects; and exams for main subjects will begin on November 24. However the official said nothing has been decided yet.

When released, CBSE date sheet will be available at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE had to cancel both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Results were declared using an alternative scheme of assessment.

To avoid such a situation, and to have at least one board-conducted final exam at the end of the academic year, the CBSE has decided to divide the board exams into two terms for the 2021-22 batch. Each term will cover 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Many state and central education boards have also decided to follow the CBSE model.

CBSE term 1 board exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of each paper will be 90 minutes.

Students can download the revised syllabus and sample question papers to get an idea about the new exam pattern.