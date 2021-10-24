Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE board exam admit card 2022 term 1 soon at cbse.gov.in (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release admit cards of the term 1 board exam 2022 soon on its official website. Students will receive their admit cards after logging in to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Class 10 term 1 exams for minor papers will begin on November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will start on November 16. Major papers for Class 10 will begin on November 30 and continue till December 11. For Class 12 students, major papers will be conducted from December 1 to December 22.

CBSE term 1 admit card will contain exam centre details and instructions for candidates among other details. The board said candidates will be allowed to change the centre cities for term 1 exams. For this, students can apply through their schools, the board said.

CBSE term 1 question papers will be of objective-type questions. The duration of major papers will be 90 minutes and duration of minor papers will be as mentioned on date sheets and question papers.

Students will get 20 minutes to read the question papers. In view of the winter season, the papers will start at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am.

Other relevant information regarding term 1 board exams will be mentioned on the admit cards and will be communicated through the official website, the board said.

CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April. The final result will be announced only after term 2 exams. The board will not put students in pass, compartment or essential repeat categories at the end of term 1 exams.