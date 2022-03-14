CBSE 12th Result 2021 Update: When Will Term 1 Result Be Released?

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE Class 12 term 1 result release date and time

CBSE Term 1 12th Result 2021: Following the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 term 1 result last week, the students who have appeared in their class 12 exam can expect their result to be declared soon, by this week. Though there is no official update on 12th result declaration, CBSE may release the result offline like class 10.

CBSE Class 10 result was declared offline on Friday, March 11 and the board passed the performance results of the term 1 exam to schools. "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website,” read the CBSE statement. To get the CBSE term 1 Class 10 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

If the CBSE Class 12 result released online, the students can download the term 1 scorecard on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. To download the CBSE class 12 term 1 result 2022, the students need to visit the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 result 2021-22. Login with roll number and school number. Download your mark sheet and take a printout.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the Class 12 term 2 exam date sheet, the second term exam will be held from April 26 to June 15. The first day of CBSE Class 12 exam will begin with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers and end with the Psychology paper. While most of the papers including Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Hindi, Sociology and Chemistry will be held during 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, while most others including Marketing and Business Administration will be held from 10:30 am to 12 noon. Students will be provided with 15 minutes of reading time.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.