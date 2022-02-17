Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: Amid speculations on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 class 10, 12 exam results, board spokesperson Rama Sharma confirmed Careers360 that the term 1 result will not be announced on Thursday, February 17. On whether the term 1 result will be announced this week, the official said, "will let you know".

Earlier, a board official told Careers360 that the term 1 class 10, 12 results is likely to be announced this week. "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results," the official said.

The students can get the term 1 class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: How To Download Score card

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

You will be redirected to a login page

Enter the required credentials like roll number

After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the term-2 exam dates, which will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The students can check the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in for updates on term 1 exam result, and term 2 exam.