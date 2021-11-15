  • Home
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Important Instructions By Teachers, Experts

The major exams for the CBSE term 1 Class 10 will be held from November 30 and Class 12 from December 1.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 15, 2021 4:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE 10th, 12th exams to commence from November 16
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 1 exam from Tuesday (November 16). The exam for class 12 minor papers will commence tomorrow, while class 10 minor exams will be conducted from November 17. As CBSE term 1 exam will commence tomorrow, NDTV Education had a word with teachers, experts for their suggestions to students at the last minute, and possible instructions, guidelines on how to attempt the paper.

Sruti Singh, a teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi said, "As term 1 paper is in the MCQ format, it can be expected to be scoring. My suggestion to students is to read questions thoroughly before attempting it. Don't get nervous if there are similar options in a question, attempt it as per your knowledge."

At the last minute the teacher suggested students to practice sample papers as it familarise them with the paper pattern. "The sample papers helped them to familiarise with a variety of MCQs, and boost their readiness a day before the paper," the teacher said.

According to Prashant Jain, CEO- Oswaal Books, students must analyse their learning, and determine which sections they are more confident in, as well as which areas they need to improve in order to put in their efforts to improve preparation. "The most important aspect of completing the sample paper is that students will gain an understanding of time, as well as where and why and how they are taking so much time," he said.

The expert advised students to prepare sample papers well as it also helped in time management. "Using the sample papers to determine how much time students require for each section or question, and then comparing the results to the ideal timing will help students to see where they need to improve," he suggested.

Meanwhile, students moved to Supreme Court against CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 exams being conducted in offline-mode only. The plea seeks direction to conduct the term 1 exams in hybrid mode - a mix of both online and offline. Gaurav Acharya, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya said that offline mode of exams should be reconsidered amid Delhi's toxic weather and pandemic situation. "Why CBSE is not opening up, providing options to either online/ offline. Should we put our life at risk in shaping our career," the student argued.

The major exams for the CBSE term 1 Class 10 will be held from November 30 and Class 12 from December 1. The admit card has already been released, and is available to download online at cbse.gov.in.

Meanwhile, ICSE, ISC class 10, 12 term 1 exams will be held from Monday (November 22).

