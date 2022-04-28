CBSE Tells Board Exam Centres To Make Proper Arrangements In Wake Of COVID Situation, Heatwave

  • Home
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for the second term began on Tuesday in the country and abroad after two years of pandemic-induced disruptions.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 6:36 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued directions to the board examination centres to make proper arrangements in the wake of the current Covid situation and the heatwave. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for the second term began on Tuesday in the country and abroad after two years of pandemic-induced disruptions.

"The board has paid Rs 5,000 fixed and Rs 5 per candidate per day for the examination day to make proper arrangements to avoid spread of COVID, it is requested that full proof arrangements may be made at the examination centre and COVID protocols may be followed strictly as given in the guidelines for centre superintendents and as instructed by the concerned state government," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to superintendents of examination centres.

"The CBSE has also decided to pay Rs 2 per candidate per day for making available potable water, hence proper arrangements for drinking water may be made at the examination centre. Your personal intervention for making arrangements in the matter and otherwise will help in maintaining the better health index of the students and staff," he added. In the ongoing board exams, the number of students permitted in each classroom has been capped at 18 and schools have been asked to provide separate rooms to students suffering from COVID-19.

"CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and 26 countries. Since the exams are being conducted after Covid, the board has made all arrangements for its smooth conduct. Because of Covid, these examinations are being conducted in April, May and June 2022," Mr Bhardwaj said. The Class 10 board exams are being conducted at 7,406 centres while the Class 12 board exams are being held at 6,720 exam centres.

Large swathes of India are reeling under a punishing heatwave, with temperatures nearing the 45-degree mark at several places in the national capital. The heatwave is predicted to turn deadlier in the coming days. India on Thursday reported 3,303 fresh COVID-19 cases and 39 fatalities. The daily cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 46 days.

