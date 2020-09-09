CBSE Teachers’ Award: Education Minister Felicitates 38 Winners Online

The CBSE Teachers' Awards 2020 were conferred upon 38 teachers and principals of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ awarded the teachers. This year, due to the restrictions put forth by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Pokhriyal had felicitated the winners in a virtual ceremony. The teachers from primary and middle levels and teaching Languages, Science, Social Science, Physical Education, Mathematics, Economics, IT or Fine Arts, as well as school counsellors, vice-principals and principals received the CBSE Teachers’ Award.

The teachers and the principal of CBSE affiliated schools have been awarded for the academic year 2019-20 for their “valuable contribution towards improving school education, innovation and dedication”, says a CBSE statement. The CBSE Teachers’ Award consists of a Merit Certificate, a shawl and an amount of Rs 50,000.

The candidates are evaluated and shortlisted on the basis of “general and specific criterion under each category and several parameters” related to school education and their contribution. Since 2018, CBSE has been following an online selection process.

A Punjab principal Yogesh Gambhir has been awarded the CBSE Teachers’ Award 2020 for introducing different methods in his school including hybrid learning, multiple intelligence test, flipped classroom and lab on wheels. He has made his students eco-sensitive by taking up eco-friendly projects. Congratulating the principal, Mr Pokhriyal said: "Congratulations to Shri Yogesh Gambhir for winning CBSE Teachers Award 2020. I encourage your work towards making your students eco-sensitive and responsible towards Mother Nature."

Another award-holder Ram Kumar Sharma has developed a Social Science laboratory in his school equipped with 3D models of geographical concepts, video and audio lessons. Mr Sharma has also contributed in developing e-contents in local languages. The Education Minister in his social media handle said: "Congratulations to Shri Ram Kumar Sharma for winning #CBSE Teachers Award 2020. You have done a commendable work towards curating educational content in Punjabi. Keep up the hard work!"

Apart from the Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal ‘NIshank’, the virtual CBSE Teachers’ Award have been attended by the Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre; Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal; Chairman of CBSE Manoj Ahuja and Secretary of CBSE Anurag Tripathi.

Several other distinguished guests from the Ministry of Education, Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, CBSE, Principals, teachers, students, parents and families from all over joined online to watch this program, added the CBSE statement.