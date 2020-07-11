CBSE Syllabus Cut Means Less Topics For NEET, JEE Main Too?

National Testing Agency (NTA) is also mulling to reduce the syllabus for entrance exams.

After CBSE decided to trim the school curriculum, National Testing Agency (NTA) is also mulling to reduce the syllabus for entrance exams. However, this will not impact the engineering entrance exam JEE Main and medical entrance exam NEET scheduled to be held in September, 2020 as CBSE has revised its syllabus for the 2020-2021 academic session.

The board has asked teachers to discuss the topics that have been deleted from the curriculum in class so that students do not miss the connection in the curriculum, and has also said that questions will not be asked in the annual exams from those topics.

NTA, the exam conducting agency for various entrance tests like NEET, JEE Main, etc., has placed the revised syllabus of the CBSE before its subject expert committee.

When asked about this, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi told NDTV that, “we have to discuss it in JAB.” Joint Admission Board (JAB) conducts the IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced. The JEE Advanced is held for top 2,50,000 rank-holders of JEE Main.

The experts, as told by NTA officials to The Times of India, have observed that since the biggest chunk of candidates for the NEET and JEE Main comes from the CBSE, it will have to significantly change the question papers.

Though CBSE has reduced the syllabus many other state boards will continue with their old syllabus. So far, only Rajasthan and Haryana state education boards have decided to reduce the syllabus while Goa board is contemplating it.

The CISCE, the board which conducts the ICSE and ISC annual exams, has decided to reduce the syllabus by 25 per cent for next academic year.