CBSE Syllabus 2021: Term 1 Exam Time Table Soon, Check Revised Exam Pattern

CBSE's revised circular for the 2021-22 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the first term examination for the students of Class 10th and 12th between November and December. CBSE has released the revised syllabus for this year. As per the new curriculum, students will be evaluated continuously and various projects and activities will be conducted for a fair distribution of marks.

Both Class 10, 12th is segmented into two terms: Term 1 and Term 2 and exams will be conducted at the end of every term.

CBSE Internal Assessment Criteria

Students of Class 10 will be giving three periodic tests along with activities like practical work, speaking, listening activities, projects and others.

Students of Class 12 will be marked on the basis of end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals/ projects.

All the marks scored by the students in the internal evaluation will be uploaded on the CBSE IT platform. CBSE will provide assessments, question banks, teacher training and other facilities to the schools to ensure proper implementation of the new scheme.

CBSE Term 1 Exam Details

CBSE Term 1 examination will be conducted between November-December 2021 within a period of 4-8 weeks. CBSE will announce the exact dates shortly.

The CBSE term 1 question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on assertion reasoning-type topics.

The term 1 examination will be conducted within a duration of 90 minutes. The exam will cover almost half of the entire CBSE 2021 syllabus. CBSE will share the question papers along with marking schemes to its affiliated schools.

Students will be provided with the OMR sheet and their responses will be scanned and uploaded on the CBSE portal by the school authorities.

CBSE Term 1 exam marks will be added in the CBSE final result for the academic year.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Details

CBSE Term 2 exam or year-end examination will be held around March-April 2022 at the examination centres set by the board.

The term 2 exams will cover the remaining syllabus that is 50 per cent of the entire syllabus.

This paper will be of 2 hours duration and have questions in different formats like case-based questions, situation-based, open ended- short answer type questions and long answer type questions.

CBSE has announced that if the situation at the time of Term 2 examination goes adverse, the board will conduct a 90 minutes Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based exam.

Marks of Term 1 and Term 2 will be added to evaluate the final overall score of the student.