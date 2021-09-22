Image credit: Shutterstock Check CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 syllabus here

CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus 2021-22 for the first term of the academic session has been released. The Board has released the revised syllabus and changes in the examination pattern after announcing the assessment scheme for the students of Classes 10th and 12th. The revised CBSE syllabus mentions the term-wise curriculum. The Class 10 Science Term 1 syllabus 2021-2022 includes the names of chapters and units that are to be covered in term 1. The Board has also released the evaluation scheme as per the revised exam pattern. In a first, the CBSE will conduct board exams in two terms—term 1 and term 2.

CBSE Term 1 board exam 2021-22 will be held in November or December 2021 within a period of 4-8 weeks. CBSE board exams 2022 tile table is expected to be announced shortly.

The CBSE term 1 question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and the examination will be conducted within a duration of 90 minutes.

CBSE will share the question papers along with marking schemes to its affiliated schools and the students will be provided with the OMR sheet and their responses will be scanned and uploaded on the CBSE portal by the school authorities.

Here’s the CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus For Term 1

Theme: Materials

Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Chapter -1 Chemical reactions and equations

Chemical reactions: Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, neutralization, oxidation and reduction.

Chapter - 2 Acids, Bases and Salts

Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OH- ions, General properties, examples and uses, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.

Chapter - 3 Metals and non – metals

Metals and nonmetals: Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds.

Theme: The World of the Living

Unit II: World of Living

Chapter - 6 Life processes

Life processes: ‘Living Being’. Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals.

Theme: How Things Work

Unit III: Natural Phenomena

Chapter - 10 Light – Reflection and Refraction

Reflection of light by curved surfaces; Images formed by spherical mirrors, centre of curvature, principal axis, principal focus, focal length, mirror formula (Derivation not required), magnification. Refraction; Laws of refraction, refractive index.

Refraction of light by spherical lens; Image formed by spherical lenses; Lens formula (Derivation not required); Magnification. Power of a lens.

Chapter – 11 Human eye and colourful world

Refraction of light through a prism, dispersion of light, scattering of light, applications in daily life.

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: Evaluation Scheme