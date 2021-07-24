CBSE board exam 2022 will be held in two terms

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released revised syllabus for the 2021-22 board exams, which will be held in two terms. The board had earlier this month announced a new pattern of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams as a measure to avoid cancelling it, like this year, amid the COVID-19 crisis. “This is done to increase the probability of having a board-conducted Classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session,” the CBSE had said.

The changes introduced by the board include a rationalised syllabus for Classes 9 to 12, alternative academic calendars and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

For the academic year 2021-22, the board is also aiming to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid for ensuring the fair distribution of marks, an official statement said.

Along with the term-wise syllabus, the board has also released a special scheme for internal assessments, project-based work, and practicals.

“Internal assessment will be carried out as per the existing scheme across the year except that their assessment will be done twice and both will contribute equally in overall assessment…” the board said.

“The schools should ensure that internal assessment is reliable, fair, and transparent for all students. The evaluation done by teachers for internal assessment/practical/project work needs to be based on evidence of the students’ performance throughout the academic session. The evidence of internal assessment/practical/project work needs to be presented/ uploaded by schools as per directions of Examination Unit/ Regional Office of CBSE for verification,” it further said.

Term wise CBSE board exam 2021-22 syllabus

Internal assessment scheme for 2021-22

Question papers in the term 1 exams, will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and will cover 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Term 2 exam question paper will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.