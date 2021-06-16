CBSE To Submit Class 12 Assessment Report In Supreme Court Tomorrow

CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled on June 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will submit its assessment criteria for Class 12 students in the Supreme Court of India tomorrow, June 17. The top court had on June 3 directed the CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCSE) to submit criteria for assessment of students in two weeks.

The CBSE and the CISCE had scrapped their Class 12 final exams on June 1. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition for the cancellation of these exams.

The SC welcomed the decision to cancel board examinations amid Covid-19 but enquired about the principle to be applied to devise evaluation criteria to prepare results.

“We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us,” the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said. The bench said it will not give more time for submitting objective criteria.

The CBSE has formed a committee to fix the evaluation criteria and it will submit its report on June 18. The 13-member panel, set up by the board for the purpose, was supposed to submit its report by Monday, June 14.

Meanwhile, the CISCE is likely to announce ISC or Class 12 results by July 20. According to sources, the CISCE will use Class 11 and Class 12 internal marks for the assessment. It will also consider the best marks from 2015 to 2020.