  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Students To Participate In The "Padhe Bharat" Campaign From January 1

CBSE Students To Participate In The "Padhe Bharat" Campaign From January 1

The "100 days reading campaign" will be launched by the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The campaign focuses on students studying in Balvatika to Class 8

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 31, 2021 7:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE To Train Teachers In Alternative Activities For Classes 9-12 Practical Work
CBSE Collaborates With UNICEF To Launch Career Guidance, Counselling Portal
Some Parents Welcome Reopening Of Schools In Delhi, Others Differ
CBSE National Annual Sahodaya Conferences To Discuss Building Of Core Competencies
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Over 87,000 Students In Compartment Category
CBSE To Announce Result In July; Optional Improvement Exam Later
CBSE Students To Participate In The
The "100 days reading campaign" will be launched by the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting schools to participate in the Padhe Bharat campaign commencing from January 1. The "100 days reading campaign" will be launched by the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The campaign focuses on students studying in Balvatika to Class 8. "A detailed guideline for the campaign has been meticulously prepared so that children may participate in this campaign with the help of their teachers, parents, peers, siblings or other acquaintances," CBSE statement mentioned.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE has always emphasised the reading with comprehension, as highlighted in the New Education Policy (NEP 2020). "Reading is an essential skill that prepares the child for making a better sense of the world around, and develops their socio-emotional abilities, cognitive and communication skills," read the circular.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The board has launched a reading program CBSE Reading Mission in September 2021 focussed on building a strong culture of reading in schools. Another initiative by the Board in this direction is the CBSE Reading Challenge series launched to assess critical thinking skills among the students on the basis of case-based questions.

Click here for more Education News
Central Board of Secondary Education Dharmendra Pradhan Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; 5 Things To Know Before Applying
CLAT 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; 5 Things To Know Before Applying
JEE Main, NEET 2021: From Patten Change To Topper Scam, Major Events Around Entrance Tests This Year
JEE Main, NEET 2021: From Patten Change To Topper Scam, Major Events Around Entrance Tests This Year
AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins, Important Details
AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins, Important Details
Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch 'Padhe Bharat' on January 1
Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch 'Padhe Bharat' on January 1
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Application Date Extended
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Application Date Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................