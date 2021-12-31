CBSE Students To Participate In The "Padhe Bharat" Campaign From January 1

Image credit: shutterstock.com The "100 days reading campaign" will be launched by the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting schools to participate in the Padhe Bharat campaign commencing from January 1. The "100 days reading campaign" will be launched by the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The campaign focuses on students studying in Balvatika to Class 8. "A detailed guideline for the campaign has been meticulously prepared so that children may participate in this campaign with the help of their teachers, parents, peers, siblings or other acquaintances," CBSE statement mentioned.

CBSE has always emphasised the reading with comprehension, as highlighted in the New Education Policy (NEP 2020). "Reading is an essential skill that prepares the child for making a better sense of the world around, and develops their socio-emotional abilities, cognitive and communication skills," read the circular.

The board has launched a reading program CBSE Reading Mission in September 2021 focussed on building a strong culture of reading in schools. Another initiative by the Board in this direction is the CBSE Reading Challenge series launched to assess critical thinking skills among the students on the basis of case-based questions.