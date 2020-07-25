CBSE Students To Participate in Water Talks By National Water Mission

CBSE has asked schools to encourage students to participate in 'Water Talks' by NWM

CBSE has asked all affiliated schools to ensure participation of students in the 'Water Talks' being conducted by National Water Mission. National Water Mission (NWM) under the Department of Water Resources has been organizing lecture series - 'Water Talk'- on the third Friday of every month.

'Water Talk' is being held to promote dialogue and information sharing among participants on different topics related to water.

The board says that since a student's role in dealing with crisis like water scarcity is important from the perspective of both present and future perspective, sharing best practices among students through these talks will enhance their knowledge on water-related issues.

Students' participation will also ensure consistent dissemination of information and will build capacities in better water management.

The lecture series which is held every third Friday of the month, leading water experts present innovative perspectives on current water issues in the country. The last three lectures were held in a webinar format (e-Talks) due to the Covid-19 threat.

The Board believes that the 'Water Talk' is an extremely beneficial platform for students and has requested all schools to encourage students to participate in the lecture series by NWM. Schools and students can check NWM official website, 'nwm.gov.in', for more information.



