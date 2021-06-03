CBSE Students Can Seek Change Of Name In School Certificate: Supreme Court

CBSE students can seek name change in certificates: Supreme Court

Stating that right to identity is a part of freedom of expression, the Supreme Court of India today said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students can seek change of names in their school certificates. A three-judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari delivered the verdict on petitions challenging the CBSE bye law which prohibits students from correcting names in their school certificates. Various high courts had earlier given different directions on the issue.

"The identity of an individual is one of the most closely guarded areas of the constitutional scheme in India. Expression of identity is a protected element of freedom of expression under the Constitution," The Supreme Court verdict said.

Students can also seek change in their parents’ names, the top court said. Students can apply for name change with documents like passport, aadhar card, etc, it said.

The top court said CBSE bye laws refusing name correction is not valid and asked the central board to amend those, for the benefit of students. Change of names should be consistent with other records, the SC has remarked.

Amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, the CBSE had recently cancelled board exams for Class 12 students. In a separate hearing, the Supreme Court granted the CBSE two weeks to finalise the evaluation criteria for these students. Board exams for Class 10 students were cancelled earlier.