CBSE Students Can Opt For Change Of Exam City, Country For Term 1 Class 10, 12 Board Exams By November 10

CBSE students can opt for change of exam centre city by Nov 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will allow the students to opt for change of exam centre cities and countries. Students not residing in the same city where their school is located can make requests through the school to change the exam centre city by November 10. Students can opt for change of exam city or country for theory exams, exam city or country for theory as well as practical exams and also requests for change of exam city/ country for practical exams.

To request for change in the CBSE Term 1 exam centre city or country, students will be required to contact their respective schools and apply by midnight of November 10. While making the request for a change in the CBSE exam centre city, students will have to inform the schools with the preferred location to appear in the term 1 examination. Once all requests are received, schools will have to make a list and upload it on the CBSE board official website latest by November 12, 2021.

The students, a CBSE statement says, will have the option to opt for one city as a centre for examination for both theory and practical. Two separate centres, one for term 1 theory exams and another for practical will not be considered.

In cases, students opt for a change of exam city or country of only theory exams, practical exams will have to be compulsorily taken from the schools of regular study.

The schools will be able to download the CBSE admit cards for Class 10, 12 term 1 exams with the changed exam centres from their school login account.