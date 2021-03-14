CBSE Speech Writing Format For Class 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releases the question paper formats for Class 11 students appearing for their final examinations on its website. The CBSE marking schemes are given by dividing the question paper into different sections and allocating weightage to them to give an idea to the students about the pattern of actual paper.

Class 11 CBSE English paper is divided into two parts-- Part A is objective and Part B is subjective. The Part comprises subjective questions such as letter writing, notice writing, speech writing and literature based prose and poetry questions.

Class 11 speech writing comes under long answer questions holding 5 marks. It is to be attempted within 120 to 150 words. It forms the creative writing section.

The Class 11 students are expected to write a speech on any contemporary topic which can be related to any social, political, cultural or economic issue.

The format of Class 11 speech writing has remained the same throughout the years.

The students are marked on the basis of the format that is the opening address and conclusion as the students must begin with greeting the audience and end with a small thank you note. Then two marks are given for the content which includes the knowledge of students on a particular topic that he or she has chosen. They must be aware of the facts and figures in case they are quoted in the exam. Two marks are allocated for grammar, vocabulary and sentence construction. Thus, the Class 11 students must be aware of the speech writing format and also prepare a topic or two in advance on which they can write a speech.

Usually CBSE question paper does not define the exact topic for the speech and gives the freedom to the students to choose any contemporary topic.

Format of Class 11 speech writing

A speech must consists of the following parts-

Heading- The heading must be relevant to the topic and determine the entire theme of the speech. This can be catchy and in not more than 5-6 words. It is advisable to form the speech headline, once the speech is written properly so that it matches the content.

Opening line- This includes salutations, introduction, and the topic. Make sure you do not mention your personal details.

Body- This would include the main content of the speech. Start with introducing the topic in brief 50 words, followed by relating it with the current situation. Utilise the left over words to relate the theme to any real-life example to give the speech some credibility. Then at then include your views on the subject that will help the examiner analyse your ability to form opinions and express them properly.

