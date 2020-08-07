CBSE: Students who did not have Mathematics Standard paper in Class 10 can still opt for Mathematics in Class 11.

Students who did not have Mathematics Standard paper in Class 10 can still opt for Mathematics in Class 11, the CBSE has said. This will be implemented by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), only for this year. The Board has instructed school heads to make sure that such students have the aptitude and ability to pursue Mathematics in Class 11.

“This exemption is being given as a onetime measure to facilitate the present batch of students,” the board has said.

In 2019, CBSE had introduced two-level Maths ( Standard and Basic) in Class 10. As per rules students who wish to continue Mathematics as a subject in Class 11 and 12 need to pass the Mathematics Standard paper in Class 10. Others can take the Mathematics Basic paper in Class 10. Both the paper differ in difficulty level. The new concept was introduced to ease the burden on those students who do not wish to pursue Mathematics in higher classes.

The rules also says that in case students change their mind and wish to take Mathematics in Class 11, they can appear for the Standard paper of Class 10 Mathematics and clear it in the compartment exam.

This year, the Board is already behind schedule in conducting the compartmental exam. Therefore the Board has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for Class 11 Mathematics.