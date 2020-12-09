  • Home
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Registration Ends Today, Apply At Cbse.nic.in

Girls who have passed Class 10 exam in 2020 from CBSE-affiliated schools are eligible for the scholarship.

Education | Updated: Dec 10, 2020 8:03 am IST

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Registration Ends Today
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the Single Girl Child scholarship registration today, December 10. Girls who have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination in 2020 from CBSE-affiliated schools are eligible for this scholarship scheme. Eligible students can apply for the scholarship at the official website.

Single girl students who secured at least 60% marks in their CBSE Class 10 board exams and are studying in Classes 11 and 12 in a school affiliated with CBSE whose tuition fee is not more than Rs 1,500 per month during the academic year are eligible to apply. This is only valid for Indian nationals.

The scholarship would entitle the student to Rs 500 per month for two years.

How To Apply

Candidates will have to use their Class 10 roll number and date of birth as login credentials. Follow the steps mentioned below to submit application forms:

  • Go to cbse.nic.in

  • Under the notification section, click on ‘SINGLE GIRL CHILD SCHOLARSHIP X-2020 REG’ dated November 13

  • Click on the application link

  • A new tab will open. Select the type of application -- fresh or renewal

  • Read the instructions carefully. Now click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal

  • Fill the application form, upload documents and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

The application for renewal has to be submitted on or before December 28.

In case of any queries, the students can write to scholarship.cbse@nic.in

