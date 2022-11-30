  • Home
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Application Last Date Today; Direct Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 today, November 30.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 8:24 pm IST

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Application Last Date Today; Direct Link
CBSE will close the registration process for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 today
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 today, November 30. Aspiring students can register for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 on the official website-- cbse.gov.in. As per the official release, any single girl children who have qualified Class 10 from CBSE schools in the academic year 2021-22 and studying in Class 11 from CBSE affiliated schools are eligible to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022.

The single girl students who were awarded CBSE scholarship in 2021 can also apply through the official website. Schools are required to verify the application of students till December 12, 2022. Board offers Single Girl Child Scholarship to meritorious single girl students, who are the only child of their parents. Such students must have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 per cent or more marks and are continuing their school education in Class 11 and 12.

CBSE Scholarship Scheme For Single Child: How To Apply

  1. Go to the official website-- cbse.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’ link, on the home page
  3. On the new tab, select the type of application -- fresh or renewal
  4. Fill in the application form as instructed and upload relevant documents
  5. Submit the PDF and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct Link: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child
