CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Cbse.nic.in

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020-21 Last Date: Registration for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 will end tomorrow, December 21, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 20, 2020 11:22 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tomorrow, December 21, is the last date to apply for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020-21. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can register on the official website, cbse.nic.in. While December 21 is the last date to submit both fresh and renewal applications, the last date to submit hard copies of renewal applications is January 8.

Previously, the last date to submit fresh applications for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 was December 10. For renewal, the last date to apply was December 28.

Apply here

Renewal Application

How To Apply For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020-21

To apply for the scholarship, candidates will have to use their Class 10 roll number and date of birth as login credentials. Follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website cbse.nic.in

  • Under the notification section, click on the application link

  • A new tab will open. Select the type of application -- fresh or renewal

  • Read the instructions carefully and click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal

  • Fill the application form, upload the required documents and submit

  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

In case of any queries, the students can write to CBSE at scholarship.cbse@nic.in.

The scholarship scheme is “aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,” CBSE said in a statement.

Girl students who have passed Class 10 board exams in 2020 from CBSE affiliated schools with at least 60% marks and are studying Classes 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools are eligible to apply.

Apart from this, their tuition fee should not be more than Rs 1,500 per month during an academic year.

The scholarship will be awarded to Indian nationals only.

