CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Registration Begins, Schools Need To Verify Online Applications

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for single girl child scholarship programme till January 17

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested schools to process the online application of single girl child scholarship of their students as per guidelines issued for this scheme. The online application process has started from December 27, the candidates who want to avail the scholarship can apply online on the official website- cbse.gov.in till January 17.

The schools need to verify the online application from December 31 to January 25, 2022. "The candidates may apply online for the single girl child scholarship and the schools will be required to verify the application forms of the students of their school," CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE Scholarship Scheme: Eligibility

All single girl students, who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class 10 examination and are studying Classes 11 and 12 in a school affiliated with CBSE whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500 per month during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. The CBSE scholarship will be awarded to Indian Nationals only.

“The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,” the statement read.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021: How To Apply

Candidates will have to use their class 10 roll number and date of birth as login credentials. Follow the steps mentioned below to submit application forms:

Go to cbse.nic.in Under the notification section, click on ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2021 REG’ Click on the application link A new tab will open. Select the type of application -- fresh or renewal Read the instructions carefully. Now click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For details on single girl child scholarship, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.