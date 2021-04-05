  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Signs MoU With AICTE To Enhance Skills Of Teachers, Students

CBSE Signs MoU With AICTE To Enhance Skills Of Teachers, Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to train and enhance the skills of teachers and students of the CBSE affiliated schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 5, 2021 11:06 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

What Is ‘MyNEP2020’ Portal? What’s In For Students
Vice-President Focuses On Inculcating Reading Habit Among Children
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Launches "MyNEP2020" Platform Of NCTE Portal
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Students Of Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Closed Till April 11
Education Minister Launches Online Portal To Seek Advice On New Teachers' Programmes
CBSE Releases List Of Selected Candidates For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020
CBSE Signs MoU With AICTE To Enhance Skills Of Teachers, Students
CBSE signs MoU with AICTE for skill training
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to train and enhance the skills of teachers and students of the CBSE affiliated schools.

"The collaboration of CBSE and AICTE will go a long way in students facilitation who will now be aware about the emerging areas in technology and get timely and appropriate guidance," CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja said.

According to AICTE chairman Anil D Sahasrabuddhe, "The digital learning platforms of the AICTE are expected to reshape the way in which students learned so far."

As part of the programme, the CBSE and the AICTE will launch programmes for training of CBSE schoolteachers on AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT), among other initiatives.

"This initiative will elevate the Indian education sector to new heights," said AICTE member secretary Rajeev Kumar. Webinars and social media campaigns at national and regional levels will also be organised to encourage students.

Click here for more Education News
cbse teacher training
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: Practical Papers For Classes 10, 12 Begin Tomorrow
Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: Practical Papers For Classes 10, 12 Begin Tomorrow
CBSE, AICTE Will Together Train Teachers, Students In Skill Development
CBSE, AICTE Will Together Train Teachers, Students In Skill Development
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Declared Live: Direct Link To Check Matric Result, Toppers' List
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Declared Live: Direct Link To Check Matric Result, Toppers' List
Madhya Pradesh To Felicitate State-Level Teachers, Principals
Madhya Pradesh To Felicitate State-Level Teachers, Principals
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Algorithms To Predict Functioning Of IC Engine Of Vehicles
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Algorithms To Predict Functioning Of IC Engine Of Vehicles
.......................... Advertisement ..........................