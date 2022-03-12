  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Shares Term 1 Marksheets With Schools, Students Demand Class 10 Results 2021 On Official Website

CBSE Shares Term 1 Marksheets With Schools, Students Demand Class 10 Results 2021 On Official Website

CBSE Result Term 1 Class 10: As there is no update on the official website as to the total marks secured in Class 10, students are now demanding an update on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 12, 2022 2:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE: Will Term 1 Result Be Available Online At Cbseresults.nic.in?
Is CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Available Online? Direct Link, Websites To Download Score Card
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Released, Confirms Official
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Announced; Term 1 Score Card Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Declares Term 1 Result 2021-22 For Class 10; Marksheets Shared With Schools
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2021 Released; Students To Get Marksheets From Schools
CBSE Shares Term 1 Marksheets With Schools, Students Demand Class 10 Results 2021 On Official Website
CBSE result scores made available to schools, students want an update on the official website
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 results. The theory marks have been made available to the schools. As there is no update on the official website as to the total marks secured in Class 10, students are now demanding an update on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. LIVE UPDATES

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here
Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here
Don't Miss: 10 Best Tips to Score 90+ in CBSE 10th Maths Exam. Click Here
 

“Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools,” CBSE said.

Students are taking to Twitter to share to express their views.

A student wrote: “Either results should be made public to students or should be released with term 2. Why release on 2nd Saturday and no school seems to be aware. Children will have to wait anxiously for the next two days."

While another student saying the pattern of releasing scores confusing, said: “So confusing.. Why can't cbse just put it on their official website.”

Click here for more Education News
cbse result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE: Will Term 1 Result Be Available Online At Cbseresults.nic.in?
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE: Will Term 1 Result Be Available Online At Cbseresults.nic.in?
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To End Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Process Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To End Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Process Today
CBSE 12th Result 2021 When? Term 1 Result Release Date And Time Update
CBSE 12th Result 2021 When? Term 1 Result Release Date And Time Update
Is CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Available Online? Direct Link, Websites To Download Score Card
Is CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Available Online? Direct Link, Websites To Download Score Card
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Released, Confirms Official
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Released, Confirms Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................