CBSE Shares Term 1 Marksheets With Schools, Students Demand Class 10 Results 2021 On Official Website

CBSE result scores made available to schools, students want an update on the official website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 results. The theory marks have been made available to the schools. As there is no update on the official website as to the total marks secured in Class 10, students are now demanding an update on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. LIVE UPDATES

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here

Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

Don't Miss: 10 Best Tips to Score 90+ in CBSE 10th Maths Exam. Click Here



“Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools,” CBSE said.

Students are taking to Twitter to share to express their views.

A student wrote: “Either results should be made public to students or should be released with term 2. Why release on 2nd Saturday and no school seems to be aware. Children will have to wait anxiously for the next two days."

Either results should be made public to students or should be released with term 2. Why release on 2nd Saturday and no school seems to be aware. Children will have to wait anxiously for the next two days — ravishankar (@radhu1976) March 12, 2022

@cbseindia29 kindly available it on your website — Tara Vati (@TaraVat23283899) March 12, 2022

While another student saying the pattern of releasing scores confusing, said: “So confusing.. Why can't cbse just put it on their official website.”