  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Sets Up Committee To Decide Criteria For Class 12 Results

CBSE Sets Up Committee To Decide Criteria For Class 12 Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a committee to decide the criteria to compile Class 12 results. The committee will submit its report within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders, a CBSE statement said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 5:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Karnataka 2nd PUC Cancelled, Latest News
CBSE Panel To Work Out Criteria For Assessment Of Class 12 Students, Submit Report In 10 days
States Will Take Appropriate Decisions: Education Minister On 12th Board Exams
CBSE, Microsoft Join Hands To Introduce Coding, Data Science In Schools
Know Decisions Of UP Board, RBSE, HBSE, JEE Main, NEET
Utilise Time Productively: PM Modi To Class 12 Students After Exam Cancellation
CBSE Sets Up Committee To Decide Criteria For Class 12 Results
CBSE sets up committee to compile results as per "well defined objective" criteria
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a committee to decide criteria to declare the results of Class 12th cancelled exams. The exams were cancelled considering the “safety and interest of students” amid Covid. The committee will submit its report within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders, a CBSE statement said.

Latest: Class 12th Board Exams cancelled, Want to know a close estimate of Result/Percentage? Check with Class 12th Percentage Predictor now. Click here

The Board on June 1 cancelled the examinations for these students following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi instructed officials to ensure that the Class 12 results are prepared in accordance with "well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner".

This Committee comprising of Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, representatives of UGC Chairman, NCERT Director, schools is expected to come up with criteria that will benefit the students of the cancelled board exams.

CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj; Director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel; and Director (IT) Dr Antriksh Johri are also members of the committee.

Vipin Kumar, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy; Udit Prakash Rai, IAS, Director, Directorate of Education; Nidhi Pandey, US, Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan; Vinayak Garg, IRSEE, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti; Rubinderjit Singh Brar, PCS, Director (School Education), Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration, Director School Education; and PK. Banerjee, DDG Statistics, Ministry of Education are members of the CBSE committee.

Students who remain dissatisfied with their Class 12 marks, and want to appear in the exam, will be given a chance to improve their scores when the situation becomes conductive, a government statement after the PM Modi’s meeting on June 1 said.

Click here for more Education News
cbse board exam result CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Shashi Tharoor Writes To Kerala Governor On University Exams
Shashi Tharoor Writes To Kerala Governor On University Exams
NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Karnataka 2nd PUC Cancelled, Latest News
Live | NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Karnataka 2nd PUC Cancelled, Latest News
#NortheastMatters: Youths Campaign For Chapter On Northeastern States In NCERT Textbooks
#NortheastMatters: Youths Campaign For Chapter On Northeastern States In NCERT Textbooks
Decision On Telangana Class 12 Exams Expected Soon
Decision On Telangana Class 12 Exams Expected Soon
Class 12th Board Exams 2021: These States Are Yet To Take A Decision
Class 12th Board Exams 2021: These States Are Yet To Take A Decision
.......................... Advertisement ..........................