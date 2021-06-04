CBSE Sets Up Committee To Decide Criteria For Class 12 Results

CBSE sets up committee to compile results as per "well defined objective" criteria

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a committee to decide criteria to declare the results of Class 12th cancelled exams. The exams were cancelled considering the “safety and interest of students” amid Covid. The committee will submit its report within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders, a CBSE statement said.

Latest: Class 12th Board Exams cancelled, Want to know a close estimate of Result/Percentage? Check with Class 12th Percentage Predictor now. Click here

The Board on June 1 cancelled the examinations for these students following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi instructed officials to ensure that the Class 12 results are prepared in accordance with "well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner".

This Committee comprising of Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, representatives of UGC Chairman, NCERT Director, schools is expected to come up with criteria that will benefit the students of the cancelled board exams.

CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj; Director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel; and Director (IT) Dr Antriksh Johri are also members of the committee.

Vipin Kumar, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy; Udit Prakash Rai, IAS, Director, Directorate of Education; Nidhi Pandey, US, Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan; Vinayak Garg, IRSEE, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti; Rubinderjit Singh Brar, PCS, Director (School Education), Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration, Director School Education; and PK. Banerjee, DDG Statistics, Ministry of Education are members of the CBSE committee.

Students who remain dissatisfied with their Class 12 marks, and want to appear in the exam, will be given a chance to improve their scores when the situation becomes conductive, a government statement after the PM Modi’s meeting on June 1 said.