CBSE Sets Up Committee To Decide Criteria For Class 12 Results

CBSE sets up committee to compile results as per "well defined objective" criteria

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a committee to compile the results of Class 12th cancelled exams as per the “well-defined objective criteria”. The committee will submit its report within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders, a CBSE statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, June 3, the Supreme Court of India had granted two weeks’ time to the Centre, CBSE, ICSE to inform the court of the criteria to announce the Class 12th result. Although the Supreme Court welcomed the Centre’s decision to cancel the Class 12 Board examinations amid the ongoing Covid crisis, however, it also enquired about the principle to be applied to devise evaluation criteria to prepare results.

This Committee comprising of Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, representatives of UGC Chairman, schools is expected to come up with a criteria which will benefit the students of the cancelled board exams.