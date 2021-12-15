CBSE Scraps Same Day Evaluation, Issues New Guidelines For Class 12 Exam

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE's new guidelines for class 12 exam

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scrapped the practice of evaluation on the same day in the examination centre from December 16 onwards. The board has issued guidelines for centre superintendents to follow during the remaining class 12 exams. As per the guidelines, students should be inside the exam centre by 10:45 am. "In case, any student is reaching late to the examination centre, she/ he should be frisked properly," CBSE guidelines mentioned.

Also, CBSE will send password mails to schools and operation code at 10:45 am. The schools need to ensure that question papers should be printed within the stipulated period, read the guidelines.

