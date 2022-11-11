CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 Of Computer Applications; Paper Pattern, Important Points

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 board exam sample papers are available on the official website of CBSE -- cbseacademic.nic.in. The board has released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers along with their marking scheme and paper pattern.

Recommended: Start your JEE Main Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Through the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications sample papers candidates will get to know the type of questions and the format in which the 2023 board exams will be conducted. As per the paper pattern, the CBSE Class 10 sample paper on Computer Applications comprises five sections- A, B, C, D and E.

CBSE Computer Applications Sample Paper Direct Link

CBSE 2023 Computer Applications Marking Scheme Direct Link

All of the questions in the Computer Applications paper are compulsory. However, an internal choice of approximately 30 per cent is provided. The Computer Applications sample paper is for a total of 50 marks. And the time duration to complete the paper is two hours.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper: Important Points

Section A- It has 12 questions carrying one mark each. Section B- It has seven very short answer-type questions carrying two marks each. Section C- This section has four short answer type questions carrying three marks each. Section D- It has one long answer type question carrying four marks. Section E- This section of the sample paper has two source-based, case-based and passage-based questions carrying four marks each.

Click here for more Education News