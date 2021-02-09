CBSE Board Exams 2021: Tips To Ace Biology Diagrams In Class 10, 12 Papers

The CBSE Board exam students have been preparing for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 papers in May. There are a whole lot of CBSE sample papers and previous board exam papers available on the official website cbse.gov.in which was earlier cbse.nic.in. The Class 10 board exams and Class 12 board exams will begin on May 4.

The main Class 12 Science exams will be Chemistry on May 19, Biology on May 24, and Mathematics on June 1. The Class 10 Science exam will be on May 15. As per the CBSE sample papers 2020-21, the Class 12 Biology sample paper will have four sections out of which section C and section D will have diagram-based questions. Similarly Class 10 Science paper will also have diagram-based questions. As part of the general instructions on the question paper, CBSE has written “Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn”.

Biology is one of those subjects which often require diagrams to support the written answers. The board exam candidates must know to properly draw the required diagrams along with proper labelling. There can be cases where even though the theoretical answer might be correct but a wrong diagram may lead to loss of marks.

As part of the exam preparation the CBSE board exam students must learn to draw neat diagrams as well. Here are some tips to handle the Biology diagram-based questions properly and may help to score higher marks in board exams.

Use an extra bold lead pencil to make the diagrams. Never draw diagrams with a pen so that in case of any error, the students can erase it and re-draw it neatly.

Try practicing the diagram at home while preparing for board exams. This would help the students become confident about their drawing skills and make an error-free diagram in the actual board exam.

In case of any error, try to erase the diagram properly without leaving any old pencil marks on the sheet to avoid any confusion for the examiner.

Position the diagram on the left side of the answer sheet and the labelling on the right side of the answer sheet.

In case of complicated diagrams having multiple labels, number each of the parts and then separately write the labels below the diagram against the correct number. Do not intersect the labelling lines.

Make sharp lines instead of soft lines while drawing the diagram and keep its size large enough to label it properly. Avoid making more than two diagrams on a single page.

Represent darker areas of a subject with dots than shading them

The first part of a scientific name must be capitalised and the second part to be in lowercase

Always give a title to the diagram to make it clear what does it represents

Commonly asked diagram-based questions in Class 10 CBSE Science paper’s biology section can be structure of different human body parts including neuron, heart, brain, reflex arc, respiratory system, excretory system, digestive system, male reproductive system, female reproductive system, budding in yeast, nutrition in amoeba, and pollination system in flower.

The common diagram-based questions in Class 12 Biology paper are molecular basis of inheritance, sexual reproduction in flowering plants, Biotechnology principles and its application.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers

Class 10 sample papers are also available at cbse.gov.in along with the marking schemes. Solving the sample paper and understanding the marking scheme for CBSE science and other subjects can help students in their preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers

CBSE had released a set of Class 12 board exams sample papers on its website. Along with the sample papers it also released the marking scheme for each paper. Separate sample papers have been released for all the subjects.

