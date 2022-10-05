CBSE Sample Paper 2022 For Class 10 Science; Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Science sample paper 2022 along with its marking scheme has been released at the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 Science sample question paper 2022 along with its marking scheme. Students who will be appearing for the Class 10 Science exam can check and download the sample paper for reference through the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper will help students to know the examination pattern and marking scheme.

Suggested: Subscribe to Careers360 premium to get exclusive materials on Career Counselling/Exams Preparation/Study Abroad after 10th Just @ 299 Click Here Latest: Register for ANTHE 2022. Get up to 100% Scholarship, Here

Also See: CBSE Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here

The CBSE Class 10 Science examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. The paper has 39 questions divided into five sections. Students can attempt the sample paper to check that they complete the exam within the given time frame. It is compulsory for students to attempt all of the questions. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions.

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2022 Direct Link

As per the paper pattern, Section A consists of 20 objective-type questions carrying one mark each. Section B consists of six very short questions carrying two marks each and answers to these questions should be in the range of 30 to 50 words. The are seven short answer type questions carrying three marks each in Section C and the answers to these questions should be between 50 to 80 words. There are three long answer-type questions in Section D carrying five marks each and the answers should be in the range of 80 to 120 words. Section E consists of three source-based or case-based units of assessment of four marks each with sub-parts.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam will start on February 15, 2023. However, the board is yet to announce an update as to when the complete schedule will be announced. With the help of the CBSE Class 10 sample question papers, students can learn about the format of the exam, the topics covered, and the types of questions that will be asked in the final exam.