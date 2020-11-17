Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 10 Maths

To cater to the two sets of students -- those who wish to continue studying mathematics after Class 10 and those who do not -- CBSE, in 2019, announced that it will introduce two levels of Mathematics for Class 10. The difference between the two papers is in their difficulty levels and the weightage allocated to different components of the curriculum of basic and standard mathematics.

CBSE Marking Scheme 2021: Class 10 Maths

Both basic and standard papers of CBSE Class 10 maths will have two parts each. The first part will consist of two sections. Section one will have 16 questions of one mark each. Internal choice will be provided in 5 questions. Section two will have four questions on case study.

The second part of the paper will have very short answer type questions (for two marks), short answer type questions (three marks each), long answer type questions (five marks each). Internal choice is provided in two questions of two marks, two questions of three marks and one question of five marks.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Grading System

CBSE students are awarded marks on the basis of a nine-point grading system, corresponding to a range of marks -- A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, and D1, D2. CBSE also examines the students out of a total of 20 internal marks. This includes a periodic test of 10 marks, notebook submission of five marks and subject enrichment activities comprising five marks.