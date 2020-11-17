CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 10 Maths

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper: CBSE has released sample papers for 2021 board exams at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 17, 2020 9:33 am IST

RELATED NEWS

With No Announcement Yet, Students Want “Clarity” On CBSE Board Exam 2021
56.55% Pass CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam; Result Declared Today
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Declared; Direct Link, How To Download
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon; How To Download
Delhi Government Requests CBSE To Waive Board Exam Fee For Government School Students
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 From Today; Class 10, 12 Students To Write Exam Amid COVID-19
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 10 Maths
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 10 Maths
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

To cater to the two sets of students -- those who wish to continue studying mathematics after Class 10 and those who do not -- CBSE, in 2019, announced that it will introduce two levels of Mathematics for Class 10. The difference between the two papers is in their difficulty levels and the weightage allocated to different components of the curriculum of basic and standard mathematics.

Read || Basic Vs Standard: CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Marking Scheme Explained

CBSE Marking Scheme 2021: Class 10 Maths

Both basic and standard papers of CBSE Class 10 maths will have two parts each. The first part will consist of two sections. Section one will have 16 questions of one mark each. Internal choice will be provided in 5 questions. Section two will have four questions on case study.

Read|| With No Announcement Yet, Students Want “Clarity” On CBSE Board Exam 2021

The second part of the paper will have very short answer type questions (for two marks), short answer type questions (three marks each), long answer type questions (five marks each). Internal choice is provided in two questions of two marks, two questions of three marks and one question of five marks.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021: Class 10 Maths (Basic)

CBSE Sample Paper 2021: Class 10 (Standard)

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Grading System

CBSE students are awarded marks on the basis of a nine-point grading system, corresponding to a range of marks -- A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, and D1, D2. CBSE also examines the students out of a total of 20 internal marks. This includes a periodic test of 10 marks, notebook submission of five marks and subject enrichment activities comprising five marks.

Click here for more Education News
Education News CBSE Board Exam tips CBSE Sample Question Papers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Playing Video Games Can Help Mental Health: Oxford University Study
Playing Video Games Can Help Mental Health: Oxford University Study
Allot More Centres In Tamil Nadu For PG Medical Entrance Test, Palaniswami Urges Prime Minister Modi
Allot More Centres In Tamil Nadu For PG Medical Entrance Test, Palaniswami Urges Prime Minister Modi
Teachers, Parents Find Online Teaching Inadequate, Ineffective, Reveals Study
Teachers, Parents Find Online Teaching Inadequate, Ineffective, Reveals Study
West Bengal NEET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Wbmcc.nic.in
West Bengal NEET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Wbmcc.nic.in
IIT Alumnus Launches Mission 10k Khushiyan; 10,000 Children To Receive Educational Play Boxes
IIT Alumnus Launches Mission 10k Khushiyan; 10,000 Children To Receive Educational Play Boxes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................