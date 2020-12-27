CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Biology

CBSE Class 12 sample paper for Biology

As the CBSE boards examinations 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 are approaching, the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2020 along with its marking scheme has been released at the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. The Boards 2021 aspirants can familiarise themselves with the board examination pattern, its marking scheme and attempt the sample paper to ensure finishing the actual paper within the time limit. Candidates can download these sample papers for further use. The total time limit for CBSE boards Biology examination paper will be three hours.

Here is the direct link to CBSE board Biology paper for Class 12.

The examination paper has a total of 33 questions divided into four sections. Section A has 14 questions of 1 mark each and two case-based questions,

section B has nine questions of two marks each, section C has five questions of three marks each and Section D has three questions of five marks each. Few questions have some internal choices for students.

Section A questions 1 to 10 can be answered in a single sentence or a word. Questions 11-14 will have to be provided with a brief explanation. Questions 15 and 16 are passage-based questions providing internal choices to the students.

Section B questions will have to be answered in not more than 50 words or three to four lines. Few questions will have some internal choices as well.

Section C questions can be answered within 70 words. Some questions may be based on graphical representations as well. One of the questions will have an internal choice.

Section D will have various graphics-based long answer questions, some of them will need to be provided along with some relevant graphical representations as well.

The CBSE board examination dates are expected to be announced on December 31 at 6 pm during a live address by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.