CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Deleted Chapters For Class 12 Physics Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the Class 12 syllabus by 30 per cent to compensate for the loss of studies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE Class 12 reduced syllabus for all the subjects are available on the official CBSE websites -- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. The exam conducting body has reduced the syllabus after considering the challenges faced by the students during the coronavirus situation. The CBSE Class 12 exams will be held from May 4, 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers, Marking Scheme

The deleted portion of Class 12 CBSE, however, will be applicable only for the upcoming 2021 board exam. Students can check the CBSE reduced syllabus and prepare for their exams accordingly so that they do not waste time studying extra. The CBSE syllabus 2021 has been rationalised to the extent possible by keeping the core concepts.

Here's Deleted Syllabus Of Physics Class 12 CBSE 2020-21

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

Uniformly Charged Thin Spherical Shell (Field Inside and Outside)

Chapter 3: Current Electricity

Carbon Resistors, Colour Code for Carbon Resistors; Series and Parallel Combinations of Resistors

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Cyclotron

Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter

Magnetic Field Intensity due to a Magnetic Dipole (Bar Magnet) along its Axis and Perpendicular to its Axis, Torque on a Magnetic Dipole (Bar Magnet) in a Uniform Magnetic Field; Para-, Dia- and Ferro - Magnetic Substances, With Examples, Electromagnets and Factors affecting their Strengths, Permanent Magnets

Chapter 7: Alternating Current

Power Factor, Wattless Current

Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves

Basic Idea of Displacement Current

Chapter 9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Reflection of Light, Spherical Mirrors, (Recapitulation) Mirror Formula, Scattering of Light - Blue Colour of Sky and Reddish Appearance of the Sun at Sunrise and Sunset, Resolving Power of Microscope and Astronomical Telescope, Polarisation, Plane Polarised, Light, Brewster's Law, Uses of Plane Polarised Light and Polaroids

Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Davisson-Germer experiment

Chapter 13: Nuclei

Radioactivity, Alpha, Beta and Gamma Particles/Rays and their Properties; Radioactive Decay Law, Half Life and Mean Life Binding Energy per Nucleon and its Variation with Mass Number

Chapter 14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Zener Diode and their Characteristics, Zener Diode as a Voltage Regulator

In case of Practicals, the CBSE Class 12 deleted syllabus Physics also mentions that no investigatory project and activity will be required to be demonstrated and eight experiments in place of 12 will be required. The eight CBSE Class 12 Physics experiments will be clubbed on the basis of skills.

The board has also released the CBSE Class 12 Physics sample papers along with their marking schemes. The CBSE Class 12 Physics sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme. With the help of CBSE Class 12 Physics sample papers, students taking the CBSE 2021 Class 12 exams can check the type of questions asked and the weightage of questions from each unit in the previous years.