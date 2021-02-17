Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Deleted Chapters For Class 10 Mathematics Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the Class 10 syllabus by around 30 per cent to compensate for the loss of studies during the coronavirus pandemic. The CBSE Class 10 reduced syllabus for all the subjects are available on the official CBSE websites -- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE has reduced the upcoming board exam syllabus after considering the challenges faced by the students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE Class 10 exams will be held from May 6, 2021.

The deleted portion of Class 10 CBSE will be applicable only for the upcoming 2021 board exam. Students appearing the 2021 board exams can check the CBSE reduced syllabus and prepare for their exams accordingly so that they do not waste time studying extra. The CBSE syllabus 2021 has been rationalised to the extent possible by keeping the core concepts.

Here's Deleted Syllabus Of Mathematics Class 10 CBSE 2020-21

Unit 1: Number System

Real Numbers - Euclid’s division lemma

Unit 2: Algebra

Polynomials - Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients

Pair Of Linear Equations In Two Variables - Cross Multiplication Method

Quadratic Equations - Situational problems based on equations reducible to quadratic equations

Arithmetic Progressions - Application in solving daily life problems based on sum to n terms

Unit 3: Coordinate Geometry

Coordinate Geometry - Area of Triangle

Unit 4: Geometry

Triangles - Proof of the following two theorems are deleted -- The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides, and in a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angle opposite to the first side is a right angle

Constructions - Construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle

Unit 5: Trigonometry

Introduction To Trigonometry - Motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0 degree and 90 degree

Trigonometric Identities - Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles

Unit 6: Mensuration

Areas Related To Circles - Problems on central angle of 120 degree

Surface Areas and Volumes - Frustum of a cone

Unit 6: Statistics and Probability

Statistics - Step deviation Method for finding the mean, Cumulative Frequency graph

The board has also released the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics sample papers along with their marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme. With the help of CBSE Class 10 Mathematics sample papers, students taking the CBSE 2021 Class 10 exams can check the type of Maths questions asked and the weightage of questions from each unit in the previous years.