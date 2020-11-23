CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21 For Physics

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Sample Paper 2021: Class 12 Physics

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 sample papers and marking scheme for the board exams to be held next year, including the sample paper for physics. CBSE sample papers are available on the CBSE official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates can check the sample papers and the marking scheme to understand the question pattern and the type of questions asked in the board exam. CBSE sample papers are also available for subjects of Class 10.

The Physics (theory) paper of Class 12 will be held for a total of 70 marks. The total time allowed is three hours.

There will be 33 questions in the Class 12 physics paper. All questions are compulsory and internal choices will be given in some of the questions. Candidates will have to attempt only one of the questions when an internal choice is given.

The question paper will have five sections -- A, B, C, D, and E. Section A will contain 10 very short answer questions and four assertion reasoning MCQs of one mark each.

Section B will contain two case-based questions of four marks each and section C will have nine short answer questions of two marks each.

Section D will have five short answer questions of three marks each and Section E will contain three long answer questions of five marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21: Physics Marking Scheme

Earlier, in July, CBSE reduced the syllabi of Classes 9 to 12 by 30%, to make up for the academic loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE board exam 2021 will be held based on this reduced syllabus.

According to board secretary Anurag Tripathi, CBSE board exam 2021 dates will be announced “very soon”.