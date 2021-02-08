Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Deleted Chapters For Class 10 Science Exam

As per the recently announced CBSE date sheet, board exams for Class 10 students will begin on May 4 and exam for the Science paper will be held on May 15. CBSE has released sample papers and marking scheme for the board exams. Students preparing for their CBSE board exams can download the sample papers from the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Solving the sample paper and understanding the marking scheme can help students in their preparation. This year, CBSE board exam is being held based on a reduced syllabus.

Students can also check the reduced syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Science on the official website.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam: Marking Scheme, Sample Paper

The Class 10 Science paper will have 36 questions divided into four sections – A, B, C, and D. All questions in the Science paper will be compulsory and there will be internal choices in some of the questions.

Section A will have 20 questions carrying one mark each. This section will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), very short answer questions and assertion, reason type questions. Students will have to answer questions in this section in one word or one sentence.

In section B, there will be six short answer type questions carrying two marks each. These questions are to be answered in 30 to 50 words.

In section C, there will be seven short answer type questions for three marks each. Students will have to answer these questions in 50 to 80 words.

Section D – question no. 34 to 36 – will have long answer type questions carrying five marks each. Students will have to answer questions in this section in the range of 80 to 120 words.

For questions with internal choices, students will have to attempt only one of the alternatives. Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper 2021

Class 10 Science marking scheme

Here’s a list of the deleted syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Science

Deleted Topics of Class 10 Science (Theory)

·Under Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Metals and Non-metals: Basic Metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention

Carbon and its Compounds: Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), the difference between saturated hydrocarbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents.

·Under Unit II: World of Living

Control and coordination in animals and plants: Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones; Control and coordination in animals: Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical coordination: animal hormones.

Heredity and Evolution: Basic concepts of evolution.

·Under Unit III: Natural Phenomena

The Human Eye and the Colourful World: Functioning of a lens in human eye, defects of vision and their corrections, applications of spherical mirrors and lenses.

·Under Unit IV: Effects of Current

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current: Electric Generator, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits.

·Under Unit V: Natural Resources

Sources of Energy: Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy.

Deleted Topics of Class 10 Science (Practicals)

1. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator:

·Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

·Dilute NaOH solution

·Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution

·Lemon juice

·Water

·Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

2. Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel.

3. Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata.

4. Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid):

·Odour solubility in water

·Effect on litmus

·Reaction with Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

5. Study of the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water.

6. Finding the image distance for varying object distances in case of a convex lens and drawing corresponding ray diagrams to show the nature of the image formed.

7. Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean).

Internal Assessment

Management of natural resources: Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wildlife; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.

